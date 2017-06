8 Performances Only! The Neverland You Never Knew! Based on the best-selling novels, PETER AND THE STARCATCHER is the "absurdly funny, fantastical story" (Entertainment Weekly) that upends the century-old tale of how a miserable orphan boy becomes the legendary Peter Pan. In this 5 time TonyŽ-winning play, a dozen brilliant actors play more than 100 unforgettable characters using their enormous talent, ingenious stagecraft and the limitless possibilities of imagination. This swashbuckling grownup prequel to Peter Pan will have you hooked from the moment you let your imagination take flight. STARRING

BLAYNE WEAVER

JESSE KORTUS TOVA VOLCHECK

WITH

SAMUEL COPELAND LUKE DIGILORMO CAMERON HUGHES DANIEL SALAZAR

JASON SHIDISKIS CODY SNIDER NOLAN TOMASEK BENJAMIN WILLIAMSON

AND JOHN BOGAN

Performances: June 22 - July 1

Thursday, June 22 | 7:30PM

Friday, June 23 | 7:30PM

Saturday, June 24 | 7:30PM

Sunday, June 25 | 3:00PM

Thursday, June 29 | 7:30PM

Friday, June 30 | 7:30PM

Saturday, July 1 | 2:00PM & 7:30PM

Marjorie Lyons Playhouse - 2700 Woodlawn Ave. Tickets: Adults - $20.00 | Seniors - $18.00 | Students/Kids - $15.00

Call or email for Member & FLEX pricing.

Note: Stage Center is proud to offer Student Rush Ticketing for College and High School students with valid I.D.,

5 minutes prior to curtain, for $10.00, cash only. One ticket per I.D. when the performance is not sold out.

Call 218-9978, email StageCenterBoxOffice@gmail. com, or CLICK .