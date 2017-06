Mr and Miss ArkLaTex Senior Pageant and Dance on July 20th The first annual “Mr and Miss Ark-La-Tex Senior Pageant & Dance” will take place on Thursday, July 20, 2017 at the Waterview Court, a Blue Harbor Senior Living Center, located at 2222 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport, LA. The public is invited to attend this free event which starts at 2:30 pm with participant registration. The pageant will take place from 3:00 to 4:30 pm followed by a Dinner and Dance from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm. For more information, please call (318) 524-3300.