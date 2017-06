Enter to win a $500 Debit Gift Card with ElderCheck Now® for Apple Watch® and iPhone® in “My Story” Contest Trumbull, CT-ElderCheck Now, which is available for FREE for Apple Watch and iPhone on the Apple App Store®, helps to put caregivers at ease by allowing them to check-in with a loved one and receive important information with it's simple, two button interface. Developer FallCall Solutions, LLC announced today the launch of their “My Story” contest, which allows anyone an opportunity to enter to win a $500 debit gift card by downloading their FREE app and sharing their story. "We want to give back to our growing community,” stated Shea Gregg MD, Connecticut Physician and President of FallCall Solutions. "Users continue to download our app daily and we are beyond excited to share their stories, but also provide a ‘Thank You’.” ElderCheck Now provides assurance to family and caregivers as today’s seniors are becoming more and more active. By pressing either "I'm OK" or "Call Me" on ElderCheck Now's simple interface, the app will collect the most recent heart rate and GPS location and transmit the information back to a caregiver using Apple Healthkit™ technology through their Apple Watch. To enter, an elder and a caregiver simply have to download ElderCheck Now for free onto their mobile devices from the Apple App Store, pair and use the app with each other, and then submit both a written story and photo of their experience via email (mystory@fallcall.com) or online ( www.elderchecknow.com). * Contest entries must be received between June 1, 2017 until the company’s 2-year anniversary date: July 15, 2017. Entries will then be judged based on uniqueness, creativity of use, and impact on the entrant. Our distinguished judges: Gary Calligas: Publisher and Radio Personality, www.thebestoftimesnews.com Executive director of North American Mature Publishers Association Erik Panu: Advisor, Corporate Vice President, Cadence Design Systems Board of Directors, FallCall Solutions Others: TBA “Being a caregiver can be one of the most challenging roles a person can take on,” says Dr. Kristin Gregg, co-founder. “Technology can help through the added peace of mind of an electronic relationship with their loved one. For active elders, having the ability to contact family following the press of a single button can be important and potentially life saving. As physicians who care for this population daily, we can’t wait to hear the stories that people will tell after using this unique platform.” FallCall Solutions, LLC is a physician-founded company that develops telemonitoring software for the Apple ecosystem that simplifies communications between elders, caregivers and care providers. In addition to ElderCheck Now, their upcoming app is FallCall Now: “smart” fall detection for Apple Watch and iPhone. *For full contest rules, please visit: www.elderchecknow.com.



“Apple Inc.” is in no way sponsoring, endorsing, or participating in this contest. Apple, Apple Watch and iPhone and are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Healthkit is a trademark of Apple, Inc. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc.