“Our Big Fat Greek Golf Tournament” to be held on June 3rd at Querbes Golf Course

St. George Greek Orthodox Church of Shreveport is excited to host the first “Our Big Fat Greek Golf Tournament” on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at Querbes Golf Course in Shreveport. Proceeds to benefit St. George and the local charities it supports.

Team prices are $400 for a 4-man team which includes green fee, cart fee, lunch, drinks, door prizes and fun! It will be a 4-man scramble with mulligans and gimmick holes available for an extra fee. If registering as an individual at $100, you will be paired with a team prior to play. There will be mulligans, mystery hole, buy a birdie, and closest to Hole and Longest drive prizes. Men and women are welcome! Tournament is limited to 30 teams.

Go Greek for the day and enjoy delicious Gyros sandwiches, loukaniko (sausage), chicken souvlaki (kabobs) and spanakopita (spinach pies). And wash it down with Greek or domestic beer, soft drinks, water or Ouzo!

Registration begins at 7:15 am and shotgun start is at 8:00 am at Querbes Golf Course, located at 3500 Beverly Place in Shreveport, Louisiana.

The St. George community is proud to celebrate our 100th anniversary this year and this is one of many events planned for the year! Be a part of the celebration!

For further information and to receive a player registration form, please contact: Lisa Skamangas at 318-868-0282, 318-458-3067, Lskamang@aol.com or Sophie Duke at 318-564-8884, sophie348@aol.com.

We appreciate your support and hope to see you on the links! Opa!!