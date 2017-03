SPAR hosts its Seniors Annual Musical Production

April 5, 2017

Shreveport Parks and Recreation (SPAR) will hosts is Seniors Annual Musical Production on Wednesday, April 5th beginning at 10 am at the Riverview Theatre at 600 Clyde Fant Parkway in downtown Shreveport. This year's theme is "Seniors Celebration of Song, Dance, and Drama". Everyone is invited to attend this FREE event.