The Colors of Chorale Performance on Sunday, April 9th Holy Trinity Lutheran Church located at 8895 Youree Drive in Shreveport will host the Shreveport Regional Chorale’s “The Colors of Chorale – a Choral Spring Bouquet” concert performance on Sunday April 9th beginning at 3 pm. This performance is under the direction of Dr. Dan Gibbs with Aaron D. Wilson, accompanist. Admission is FREE, but donations are welcomed and encouraged.