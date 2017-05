2017 Nest Fest to be held on Saturday August 5th In Bossier City The Renesting Project, Inc will host its “2017 Nest Fest” fundraising event on Saturday, August 5, 2017 from 6 to 10 pm at the Bossier Civic Center located at 620 Benton Road in Bossier City, Louisiana. This 8th annual event will be an evening of live music, tasty cuisine, and libation to benefit the non-profit organization’s mission to help the homeless in the area. New Orleans inspired cuisine, décor, live jazz music and “street” performers will set the mood for a casual evening reminiscent of the Big Easy. Excitement from judging of the 4th annual CHAIRished Beginnings Design Competition and bidding on a wide array of items in the silent auction will have all who attend talking about letting the good times roll. The 8th annual Nest Fest fundraiser will benefit Renesting Project, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit, tax exempt, public charity. This organization provides gently used furniture and household items to clients of registered social service agencies as they transition from homelessness, AT NO COST TO THEM. Over 1,600 men, women, and children have been served since January of 2010. Some of the agencies that have been helped include the Fuller Center, Volunteers of America Homeless Veterans Program, Bossier and Caddo Parish Schools, Hope Connection, Easter Seals, Overton Brooks Medical Center Homeless Veterans Program and many others in our communities. This casual evening promises to be a good time for a great cause…helping others conquer homelessness! Tickets are available at $50 each and are available by calling 318-747-5520. For more information, please visit their website at www.renestingprojectinc.org