Caregiver Conference 2017 on May 25th in Bossier City

On Thursday, May 25, 2017, 8:45 am to 1:00 pm.A Promise Kept, Virginia College, and The Best of Times magazine will host “Caregiver Conference 2017”, a mini-conference for caregivers and interested persons at Virginia College (located in Pierre Bossier Mall), 2950 East Texas St., Bossier City, LA 71111. FREE admission and FREE parking. The featured speaker will be Mr. Gary Barg, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Today’s Caregiver, the first national magazine for caregivers.

There will be many exhibitors providing caregivers and family members information about services and products, educational presentations, health care screenings, entertainment, door prizes, give-aways, and copies of 2017 Silver Pages-Senior Resource Directory.

Local contributors to Recipes That Warm the Heart will be recognized. Copies of this book and those of Mr. Barg will be available for purchase.

For additional information, please call (318) 402-5618.