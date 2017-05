AARP Defensive Driving Classes are now available in NW Louisiana If you are 55 and older and wish to enroll or renew your AARP Defensive Driving Class certification, the Bossier Council on Aging will host classes on certain dates in 2017: March 8, 2017 April 19, 2017 May 17, 2017 June 21, 2017 August 23, 2017 September 20, 2017 October 11, 2017 November 15, 2017 Location: Bossier Council on Aging, 706 BearKat Drive, Bossier City, LA 71111 Classes are limited to 25 people. You must RSVP by calling 318-741-8302 (Ext 105) to make your reservation to attend a class. Walk-ins cannot be accepted due to space limitations and materials.