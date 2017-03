Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat begins performances on March 23rd Stage Center’s sixth mainstage season continues with the performance of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor® Dreamcoat, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice. Zhailon Levingston will direct & choreograph the production, while Seth Taylor serves as musical director. Memberships, FLEXTIX, and FLEXPLANS are still available for the entire season. One of the most enduring shows of all time, Tim Rice & Andrew Lloyd Webber’s JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR® DREAMCOAT is the irresistible family musical about the trials and triumphs of Joseph, Israel’s favorite son. This new production is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his eleven brothers, and the coat of many colors. The magical musical is full of unforgettable songs, including “Go Go Go Joseph,” “Any Dream Will Do,” and “Close Every Door.” The production stars Thomas Eugene Keys III (Joseph) and Maddison Gilcrase (Narrator.) Rounding out the 25-member cast is 2017 artist-in-residence Daniel Salazar (Pharaoh,) David Bieler (Jacob/Potiphar), Emily Buckner, Cameron Cason, Leisl Cruz, Jordan Farris, Meredith Fisher, Courtnei Gabriel, Kaelon Gerard, Jasey Gilbert, Cody Griffin, Cameron Hughes, Isaiah Aaron Jones, Sarah Lord, Lucas Mainiero, Mary Kate McLaurine, Amelia Osborne, Cade Ostermeyer, Luke Sexton, Tamara Sexton, Selena Simmons, Jared Watson, and Thomas Wiltheis. The production also boasts a children’s choir comprised of University Elementary School and Stage Center’s School of Performing Arts students. Performance details: Thursdays, March 23 & 30 @ 7:30PM Fridays, March 24 & 31 @ 7:30PM Saturday, March 25 @ 7:30PM Sunday, March 26 @ 3:00PM Saturday, April 1 @ 2:00PM & 7:30PM www.StageCenterLA.com | 318.218.9978 All performances at Emmett Hook Center – 550 Common St – Shreveport, LA. Tickets : $22.00 – Adults, $20.00 – Seniors, $18.00 – Students/Kids For information on this or any of our exciting upcoming projects or to join our mailing list, call 218-9978 or email stagecenterla@gmail.com