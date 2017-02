20 1 7 Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators Cooking Competition will take place on Saturday March 11th

The Fifth Annual Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators Gumbo Cook-off will take place Saturday, March 11, 2107 at Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport .

The 2016 event attracted over 4,000 attendees who sampled 55 entries prepared by 45 teams.. A blind judging process involves more than 30 judges who will select the top three winning teams for each of the categories. We have our traditional seafood and non-seafood categories, plus this year we have added a Lagniappe category! So all our chefs can cook up their best!

Gates open at noon and close at 5:00 pm. Awards will take place at 4:00. Admission is FREE and gumbo samples are only $2 each. In addition to the gumbo tasting, the crowd can shop a wide variety of area vendors.

To learn more about the event, visit www.gumbogladiators.com or call Volunteers for Youth Justice at 318-425-4413. All proceeds of the event support the work of Volunteers for Youth Justice, a nonprofit organization which provides a community caring for children, youth and families in crisis. Learn more at www.vyjla.org .