Fat Tuesday Social at the Waterview Court in Shreveport Make plans to be at the Waterview Court Senior Living located at 2222 East Bert Kouns in Shreveport on Tuesday, February 28th beginning at 2:00 pm for a "Fat Tuesday Social". This free event will include a live band, refreshments, crowning of the Waterview Court King and Queen, and many door prizes. The event is free but please call (318) 524-3300 for information and reservations.