ArkLaTex HEALTH & WELLNESS EXPO One-day celebration of health, wellness, medical, fitness, diet, nutrition, kids, seniors & more! On Saturday, February 11, 2017, KTAL-NBC6 and local non-profit Fit for Life will be hosting a one day expo exhibition event dedicated to health, wellness, fitness, and nutrition. The expo will take place 9am–5pm at the Shreveport Convention Center on the 1st floor closest to the main entrance/lobby area. Admission is free and all activities that day are free – all ages are welcome to attend and participate. Booths that day will include a variety of medical, health, wellness providers including, but not limited to, chiropractors, dentists, senior care, pediatrics/kids activities, personal trainers, insurance, essential oils, workout facilities, and more. There will also be FREE keynote speakers throughout the day on a variety of topics, as well as FREE workout / yoga classes and demonstrations geared to every age. Attendees should dress comfortably, so everyone can participate in these classes. “We at NBC6 are focused on doing our part to help make the ArkLaTex a healthier place to live and work,” said station general manager Mark McKay. “The expo shows our commitment to health and wellness. And we are focused on engaging the local business and residential communities to help us get the year off to the right start in being fit for life!” Fit for Life (www.bfitforlife.org) is a local non-profit organization founded by Robert “Super-Mann” Blount, a personal trainer and health/fitness advocate. “I’m so excited for the expo and the positive impact that both events will have on the ArkLaTex. The event is free, and attendees will have the chance to meet, see, learn, and hear from the best and brightest individuals and businesses in the area!” Key sponsors include Sleek Physique, The Oaks of Louisiana, Dr. Benjamin M. Kacos, D.M.D., Panera Bread (Shreveport and Bossier), the LSU Health Sciences Foundation / School of Allied Health Professions, Optimum Fitness, The Best of Times magazine, and the Shreveport Convention Center. The event is also supported by the Louisiana Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness & Sports (LA Dept of Health) and the Louisiana Bureau of Minority Health (LA Dept of Health). For information on booths and sponsorships, call/text 318-294-0445 or email jbotts@ktalnews.tv OR visit