Free Seminar on Brain Health on January 12th at Shreveport Convention Center

The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a free seminar “Brain Health: what you should know about brain nutrition, dementia diagnosis, and Alzheimer’s research” on Thursday, January 12, 2017 from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm at the Shreveport Convention Center located at 400 Caddo Street in Downtown Shreveport.

This is a free community seminar to include sample brain healthy recipes, learn the effects of sugar and inflammation on the brain, take home recipes and information, and hear the latest research updates on Alzheimer’s disease. A lunch is provided to attendees. Door prizes and snacks provided.

Registration is required and seating is limited. Call 800-272-3900 or 318-861-8680. The seminar is FREE, but parking in the garage adjacent to the Shreveport Convention Center is $7.00.