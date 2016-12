Family Health Day to be held on February 4th at University Health in Shreveport

In honor of National Cancer Prevention Month, and World Cancer Day in February, the Feist Weiler Cancer Center in conjunction with University health is sponsoring a “Family Health Day” to promote good health and cancer prevention. The whole family is invited to attend this FREE event on Saturday February 4 th from 9am to 1 pm at University Health located at 1501 Kings Highway in Shreveport.

FREE on site screenings for mammograms, prostate cancer (PSA), lung cancer (with low dose CT scanning) and colon cancer will be available for participants who meet with screening guidelines. Blood Pressure and glucose checks will be available.

Beginning at 9am, there will be Mardi Gras music and activities for the whole family, including kids. A healthy, Free BBQ lunch will be provided with chances to win some great door prizes.

There will be presentations by faculty, physicians, and staff on health care topics including, skin cancer awareness, nutrition for health and cancer prevention, smoking cessation programs, and other topics.

For more information, please contact (318) 813-1056.