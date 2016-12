Strand Theatre - Cinderella

June 11, 2017

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Sunday, June 11, 2017 7:30 p.m. CINDERELLA Cinderella, the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical from the creators of The Sound of Music, is delighting audiences with its contemporary take on the classic tale. Be transported back to your childhood as you rediscover some of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, in this hilarious and romantic Broadway experience for anyone who’s ever had a wish, a dream . . . or a really great pair of shoes! $79.50 $62.50 $47.50 Discounted tickets are offered to Friends of the Strand at the $250+ level. Contact the administrative office at 318-226-1481 or visit the website at www.thestrandtheatre.com to become a Friend of the Strand. Call the Box Office at 318-226-8555 or visit the website at www.thestrandtheatre.com to purchase tickets. The Historic Strand Theatre, built in 1925, is the Official State Theatre of Louisiana and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. For more information – www.thestrandtheatre.com