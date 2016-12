Strand Theatre - Once (a new Musical)

April 13, 2017

ONCE (a new musical) Thursday, April 13, 2017 8:00 p.m. Winner of 8 2012 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Once is a truly original Broadway experience. Once tells the enchanting tale of a Dublin street musician who’s about to give up on his dream when a beautiful young woman takes a sudden interest in his haunting love songs. $72.50 $59.50 $42.50 Discounted tickets are offered to Friends of the Strand at the $250+ level. Contact the administrative office at 318-226-1481 or visit the website at www.thestrandtheatre.com to become a Friend of the Strand. Call the Box Office at 318-226-8555 or visit the website at www.thestrandtheatre.com to purchase tickets. The Historic Strand Theatre, built in 1925, is the Official State Theatre of Louisiana and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. For more information – www.thestrandtheatre.com