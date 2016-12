Strand Theatre - Pippin

January 27, 2017

PIPPIN Friday, January 27, 2017 8:00 p.m. Pippin is a high-flying, death-defying hit Broadway musical! Full of extraordinary acrobatics, wondrous magical feats and soaring songs from the composer of Wicked, it will amaze and mesmerize you. This unforgettable new production is the winner of four 2013 Tony Awards® including Best Musical Revival. This captivating new production comes straight from Broadway. $72.50 $59.50 $42.50 Discounted tickets are offered to Friends of the Strand at the $250+ level. Contact the administrative office at 318-226-1481 or visit the website at www.thestrandtheatre.com to become a Friend of the Strand. Call the Box Office at 318-226-8555 or visit the website at www.thestrandtheatre.com to purchase tickets. The Historic Strand Theatre, built in 1925, is the Official State Theatre of Louisiana and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. For more information – www.thestrandtheatre.com